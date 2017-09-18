Liberia: CDC Candidate Promises Zogos Better Life

In the next few weeks Liberians will gather at the polls to determine among various presidential and representative candidates to represent them at the legislature.

The Coalition for Democratic Change representative candidate for Montserrado County District 16, Dixon Seboe has launched a house to house campaign in the district.

Speaking during his campaign Wednesday September 12, 2017 in Monrovia, Seboe promised the zogos community and people living with disabilities better life.

According to him, the CDC-led government to come has the solution to problems confronting Liberians and the country as well.

"When I am elected as representative of the district I will push bills in the national legislature that would bind the government to implement these commitments enshrined both in the party's platform and that of the vision for the district," he added.

Seboe admonished partisans not be carried away by empty promises by opponents of the CDC, both at the level of the presidency and the representative slots, especially those that are claiming to be on the ticket of the coalition are dangerous to the forward match of the district and the nation.

"CDC will not disappoint the people of this district as I will lead initiatives that will build a smooth public confidence in relationship between the citizens and companies operating in that district," Seboe said.

He noted that district is as important as other areas in the country because of it continuous role in contributing to the Liberian society in all sectors including economy, education, national leadership among others.

The CDC candidate observed that the country is still lagging behind because of the lack of attention by past governments especially those individuals that were opportune to represent the district over the years.

He emphasized that there is a need to support the education system in the district and even beyond by proposing education bills that would help in transforming the education sector once described as "mess" by the President of Liberia.

Seboe said though the education system is considered as a "mess" by the government, Liberian students under the described "messy" education system are still endeavoring to make the system better by making required passing grades to place Liberia on the map of education on the continent; hailing the Liberian student community for achieving success mark in the 2017 West Africa Examination Council Exam results released recently in the country.

He said through his personal contribution to promote quality learning opportunity in the country, he will increase the financial aid or scholarships for students of the district to be on par with other growing numbers of students in other districts across the country.

The CDC candidate concluded that the coalition headed by Senator George Weah and Senator Jewel Howard Taylor believed in the people of Liberia and would not disappoint the people and the nation as both are committed to see Liberia and Liberians transition from the current position to the highest point in which everyone and community will benefit from a fair share of the national resources; a vision that boosted of championing on behalf of the district and the country at large.