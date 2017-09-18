Liberia: Urey Poise to 'Take Govt From Few Elites'

Despite him being considered by many Liberians as one of the elite citizens in the country who have consolidated all of the wealth and governance onto themselves, the standard-bearer of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey has vowed to take government from the few elites in the country to the ordinary citizens if elected president of the country.

Speaking Friday at the official launch of the ALP's campaign at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) said his government will heavily focused on the ordinary citizens in cities and rural areas across the country.

The ALP standard-bearer said it is time Liberians join them to make the country better for everyone and not the few elites in government and parts of the country.

According to him, this can be done with the improvement in education, health, roads, jobs, reconciliation among others. The former Liberia Maritime boss during the regime of former President Charles Taylor is alleged to be one of those who got their wealth during the days of lack of transparency and accountability in government.

He is the former Board chairman of Lonestar/MTN. He is currently a farm owner in Careysburg, the outskirt of Monrovia. Besides, Urey is considered by many as an Americo-Liberian, a member of the select few based on level of education, connections in and out of the country among others.

"Everyone is equal before the law. We are committed to take over the executive mansion. We must take the government from the few elite groups in the country. We are far behind and we can assure you that we are here for you. Say no to nepotism, favoritism in this country," he said.

In his 18minutes speech, Urey urged his supporters to go all across the country for the next three weeks to ensure Liberian people vote the ALP as the next government for the country.

"Devote three weeks of your time to make the make better by going out in the field campaign to our people for the ALP to win this year's election," he said.

Urey arrived at 18:00 in his back sophisticated jeep. He was dressed in a black jean trouser with a collar shirt and a face cap bearing the logo of the ALP.

The Excitements from Supporters:

'Papa Urey is our man and we are ready. Supporters of the All Liberian Party (ALP) trooped from across the country Friday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) for the official launch of the party campaign.

They were dressed in their party's regalia; few of them paraded the main streets of Monrovia to the ATS, while others mobile to the stadium.

They were chanting their revolutionary slogans, displaying various flyers of Urey and his running mate, Duopu. At the stadium, they arrived as early as 11am thinking that the program would have commenced sooner.

Those without the party's T-Shirt were heard saying, "They give the T-Shirts to their girlfriends, we want T-shirt, don't say you don't have enough shirts.

After nearly four hours waiting for the commencement of the program, our political affairs reporter at the stadium said the supporters were seen lying on the synthetic green carpet at the stadium which allowed the stadium to go quiet as their energies were wearing away.

Urey and the ALP had earlier told the Liberian people they would lack the city claiming themselves as the biggest opposition despite the presence of Liberty Party (LP), and Coalition for Democracy Change (CDC).

According to statistic, the ATS contains 12,000 seats, but Urey and the ALP only occupied the VP section and the wings with the other side toward Public works ministry, Rally town market, Soniwen all empty.

Some of the supporters who spoke to this paper said their political leader and standard-bearer entry to the stadium delayed because they were waiting for the stadium to be filled first so it cannot serve as an embarrassment.

After spending several hours to hear the message from Urey, the supporters were seen tired and couldn't allow any of the speakers to speak for more than two minutes or else they start grumbling, clapping and singing; 'It alright, it alright, it all right'

this was done to a female partisan who introduced the program, an ALP stalwart who sang and the vice running mate. They started paying attention when other local musicians including Kobazzi, the guy who sang: 'You can drink anything on arrived'

Besides, Kobazzi, the supporters' main objective was to only listen to Urey as he delivers his speech at 19:15. After the speech, supporters couldn't wait as they speedily walked out of the stadium because it was late.

They were heard saying "just this short message you delaying us like this, you don't know some of us came from distances... "