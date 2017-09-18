Liberia: 2017 Finalists - CDC & UP?

If what has been seen so far in the country can be transmitted into vote in the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, then the race will likely be between the Unity Party (UP) and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The campaigns launch of the two parties have set the tune for a repeat of what happened in the 2005 and 2011 elections when they came first and second alternatively.

Of all the political parties that have launched their campaigns since the National Elections Commission (NEC) declared campaigning officially opened, UP and CDC have proven they have the numbers, the crowd, far more than the rest of the parties.

When the CDC first launched its campaign on August 9, Monrovia nearly came down on its knees and people hardly moved from one place to another due to heavy traffic caused by the presence of a mammoth crowd of partisans, well-wishers and supporters. By all accounts, Monrovia became blue as blue-wearing partisans swamped every corner of the city.

Judging from the huge turnout, it had been said in some quarters that no other party could pull crowd like the CDC did. But UP's September 16 Campaign Launch has unraveled another intriguing debate about crowd politics, about which of the parties has the numbers.

Although the Liberty Party (LP) and All Liberian Party (ALP) have all launched their campaign in the city, it is observed that the turnouts were below what the UP and CDC put out in the country.

Those who followed the LP said its crowd was quite large and compelling, but also hinted the crowd had to spread into the streets because of the location of the party's headquarters.

Not many are convinced the ALP might be in contention, either falling in the category of 1st or 2nd place, judging from the turnout at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) where 75% of the stadium that contains approximately 13,000 seating capacity was barely occupied. On the back of these trends and if the numbers are transmitted into vote, observers think the LP might fall third in the perking order.

"If the crowd can be transmitted into vote for the UP and the CDC, this will be the third times the CDC and UP will go for the runoff elections in the country," an analyst said.

According to analysts, UP's shutdown of the entire city at the weekend demonstrates that it is running neck-to-neck with the CDC in terms of numerical strength.

Though President Sirleaf is out of the UP as its political leader, the UP, CDC contention seems to still be alive, even with Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai being at the helm of UP's struggle for another term at the presidency.

The rivalry between the CDC and UP began since 2005 when they finished first and second in the race. In the run-off, the UP triumphed over the CDC, despite toping it in the initial vote.

The CDC contested the outcome of the elections, citing irregularities. The same was in 2011, when the CDC headed by Cllr. Winston A. Tubman and UP headed by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf went for the runoff elections.

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party (LP) took third place in 2005 when he contested for the presidential election for the first time. He was dethroned by Senator Prince Johnson in 2011, a result which made him (Brumskine) to take a political sabbatical, but has since returned for the 2017 elections.