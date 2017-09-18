South Africa: Amla, Bavuma in Cobras' Sunfoil Series Opener

The Cape Cobras will be boosted by the Proteas duo of Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma for their opening Sunfoil Series match against the Knights starting on Tuesday.

Bavuma reckons the the younger players in the Cobras set-up will be are vowing for places in the national team and this can energise the Cape-side to win the Sunfoil Series title in 2017/2018.

Three seasons ago, Bavuma formed part of a Highveld Lions team that won the competition when Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Kagiso Rabada and Eddie Leie were fighting for national spots.

"This season it is the same incentive, with candidates like Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith and Wayne Parnell contesting for national places in the Sunfoil Series."

Paterson, Parnell, Tshepo Moreki, Lizaad Williams and Dane Piedt are formidable competitors, Bavuma mentioned.

Paterson captured 40 wickets or more (three seasons ago).

Piedt knows the business and he has been taking close to 40 wickets or more a few occasions, while Vernon Philander, when he is available, can do the same, the South African star remarked.

"I have faced Lizaad Williams in the nets and he is the type of guy that can be destined for higher honours," said Bavuma.

Ashwell Prince, the Cape Cobras coach, said the team won't change the style that had them winning three matches in the final five games of the previous Sunfoil Series campaign.

"Against the Lions, we chased down 260 in just over 50 overs and Wayne (Parnell) scored a thrilling century. That is the type of positive brand of cricket we want to play this season.

"Obviously, this season, points are also up for grabs if you draw. So, if we find ourselves under the pump with our backs against the wall, we want to show a good fight and secure the points."

News from the Knights' camp is that the top-order batsman Rilee Rossouw is indisposed due to a finger operation, while the pace bowler Marchant de Lange is only scheduled to be back from Glamorgan after the first match.

Teams:

Cape Cobras:

Dane Piedt (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Simon Khomari, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Justin Ontong, Dane Paterson, Andrew Puttick, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

Knights:

Theunis de Bruyn (captain), Grant Mokoena, David Miller, Rudi Second, Luthando Mnyanda, Keegan Petersen, Werner Coetsee, Pite van Biljon, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Duanne Olivier, Mbulelo Budaza, Otneill Baartman, Eddie Leie.

