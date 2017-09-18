17 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Congratulates Waare On His Election

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has congratulated Mohamed Abdi Waare on his election as the new President of the HirShabelle.

President Farmajo praised the process for the election of Hirshabelle, saying it reflects a step towards a democracy and good governance in the horn of Africa country.

The president has urged the entire community of Hirshabelle for collaborating with the new administration to achieve in a sustainable development and peace in the region.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo underlined that the Federal Government of Somalia is committed to completing the federal system, to ensure the country's recovery.

