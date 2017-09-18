Somalia: PM Visits Center of Academy, Science and Arts in Mogadishu

Somali PM, Hassan Ali Khaire visited the HQ of Academy of Science and Arts near the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia in Mogadishu on Sunday.

During his short visit, Prime Minister Khaire delivered a speech at a welcoming event at the compound, and said the center is a symbol for the existence of the Somali people.

The PM added that the Somali language is the backbone for the link between the people, as it also represents the culture and the value of the citizens.

Khaire was the first Somali Prime Minister to visit the headquarters of the National Academy of Arts, Sciences and Literature, since the collapse of former Govt in 1991.