17 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Visits Center of Academy, Science and Arts in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali PM, Hassan Ali Khaire visited the HQ of Academy of Science and Arts near the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia in Mogadishu on Sunday.

During his short visit, Prime Minister Khaire delivered a speech at a welcoming event at the compound, and said the center is a symbol for the existence of the Somali people.

The PM added that the Somali language is the backbone for the link between the people, as it also represents the culture and the value of the citizens.

Khaire was the first Somali Prime Minister to visit the headquarters of the National Academy of Arts, Sciences and Literature, since the collapse of former Govt in 1991.

Somalia

Somali Forces Carry Out Security Operation in Mogadishu

The forces of Somalia's Federal Government have conducted a massive security operation in Mogadishu on Monday morning,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.