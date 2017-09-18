17 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Int'l Community Hails Election of New Hirshabelle President

The United Nations, African Union, European Union and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, Ethiopia, Italy, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States congratulate Mohamed Abdi Ware on his election as President of HirShabelle in a vote held by the HirShabelle regional assembly yesterday.

Voting took place in an open and public process. International partners welcome the conducting of the elections in an orderly manner according to the applicable legal framework.

They continue to urge all parties to respect the outcome of the voting in the regional assembly and refrain from any actions that could undermine the consolidation of the state-building process.

