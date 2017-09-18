Somalia: NISA Officer Shot Dead in Drive-By Shooting in Mogadishu

A senior Somali Intelligence officer has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

The officer - Mohamud Hassan Moalim (Qooley) has been seriously injured in an attack at Hoosh area in Dharkenley district, and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Late Moalim was serving as the head of Somalia's Intelligence and National Security Agency (NISA) unit in Mogadishu's Kahda district, according to the Police.

A soldier guarding the NISA officer was killed in the drive-by shooting seemed to be an apparent assassination attempt by Al shabaab militants.

Police said an investigation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.