17 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NISA Officer Shot Dead in Drive-By Shooting in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A senior Somali Intelligence officer has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

The officer - Mohamud Hassan Moalim (Qooley) has been seriously injured in an attack at Hoosh area in Dharkenley district, and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Late Moalim was serving as the head of Somalia's Intelligence and National Security Agency (NISA) unit in Mogadishu's Kahda district, according to the Police.

A soldier guarding the NISA officer was killed in the drive-by shooting seemed to be an apparent assassination attempt by Al shabaab militants.

Police said an investigation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.

Somalia

Somali Forces Carry Out Security Operation in Mogadishu

The forces of Somalia's Federal Government have conducted a massive security operation in Mogadishu on Monday morning,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.