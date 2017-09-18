Somalia: Gunmen Kill Civilian in Galkayo, Central Somalia

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a civilian man in Galkayo, the regional capital of Somalia's central Mudug region on Sunday night, witnesses and Police said.

Liban Hassan Abdulle, a well-known local youth activist was gunned down by assailants armed with pistols at Garsoor village, located north of Puntland-administered Galkayo city.

It is not yet clear motive behind the murder Late Abdulle who worked for Puntland's Ministry of Finance. No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the assassinations.

Following the killing, Puntland security forces have carried out a manhunt operation for the suspects, but no arrest was reported until now.