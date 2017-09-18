18 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Forces Carry Out Security Operation in Mogadishu

The forces of Somalia's Federal Government have conducted a massive security operation in Mogadishu on Monday morning, following assassinations.

The sweep saw the arrest of unspecified number of youths in connecting latest killings in the capital carried out by Al shabaab assassins in the past few days.

The security operation took place at several villages in Wardhigley district, around the country's state house, the Villa Somalia, according to Police sources.

Al shabaab has killed a senior Intelligence official in a drive-by shooting in Mogadishu, the latest in series targeted assassinations in the horn of Africa capital.

