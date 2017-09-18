Somalia: Jubbaland President Meets With Security Officials in Dolow

The President of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland, Ahmed Madobe has held talks with security officials, elders and youths in Dolow town near Kenyan border.

During the meeting, President Madone listened reports and recommendations from local elders and civil society members over the security situation in the town, reports said.

Sources at the meeting revealed to Radio Shabelle, that Jubbaland President is mulling to fire district officials accused of incompetence and failing to serve for the residents.

Al shabaab has attacked and briefly seized El Wak town, killing soldiers as Jubbaland President is in Gedo region on a visit to asses to the security on the ground.