Mauritius: By-Election in Constituency of Belle Rose and Quatre Bornes Fixed for 17 December 2017

press release

The President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has issued on 15 September a writ fixing the 4th Day of November 2017 as the day of election of one member of the National Assembly for the Constituency of Belle Rose and Quatre Bornes.

The Electoral Supervisory Commission has also been notified that, should it become necessary for a poll to be taken, the 17th Day of December 2017 shall be the day on which such poll is to be taken.

Forms of nomination paper can be obtained at the Office of the Electoral Commissioner in Port Louis during working hours and every nomination paper must be signed by at least four registered electors of the above mentioned constituency.

Where a nomination paper is submitted by a person acting on behalf of a candidate, it shall be accompanied by the National Identity Card or such other proof of identity of that person and that of the candidate.

Every nomination paper shall specify the name, gender, address and occupation of the candidate, shall contain a declaration by the candidate that he is qualified and shall be accompanied by a deposit of Rs 1 500.