Mauritius: The 26th African Human Rights Moot Court Competition Kicks Off

press release

The 26th African Human Rights Moot Court Competition organised by the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria, in collaboration with the University of Mauritius, is being held in Mauritius from 18 to 23 September 2017.

This Competition is the largest gathering of students, academics and judges around the theme "Human Rights in Africa". It aims, among others, at preparing a new generation of lawyers to argue cases of alleged human rights violations before the African Court, and tackle issues related to the rights to development and freedom of expression.

The theme for this year is 'The Maputo Protocol and Poverty Alleviation: Towards the Realisation of Women's Rights in Africa'.

Since the creation of the competition in 1992, 145 universities from 50 African countries have taken part in tis permanent fixture on the Africa legal education calendar. The Moot has been a catalyst for the establishment of the leading programmes in the field of human rights teaching and research in Africa. In 2016, the 25th edition of the Moot Court Competition was hosted at the University of Pretoria in collaboration with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.