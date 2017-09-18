Mauritius: Promoting the Emergence of Promising Athletes in Agaléga

press release

In a bid to encourage the inhabitants of Agaléga to practise a physical activity and eventually foster the emergence of promising sportspersons to represent the Republic of Mauritius at Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019 , the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, handed over sports equipment to a delegation from Agaléga at a function held on 15 September 2017 in Port Louis.

The donation of equipment is in line with Government's aim to encourage the population of the Republic of Mauritius to take up a sport discipline as such activities can contribute to both physical and psychological development and ultimately have a positive impact on the lives of people. The equipment, to the tune of more than Rs 100 000, cover several sports disciplines namely: athletics, badminton, football, volleyball, table tennis, fitness, and pétanque.

In his address the Minister said that the people of Agaléga can count on his Ministry despite the distance adding that the equipment presented will help ensure their personal development and keep them healthy. He announced that a visit to the island would be organised shortly to Agaléga with the objective to consolidating ties with the people living on the island.

According to Mr Toussaint, the visit would also enable to carry out a series of medical and fitness tests to identify talented athletes or those who show potentiality. The aim is provide them with adequate training and afterwards ensure that they participate at the IOIG, he pointed out. Moreover, around February 2018, A sports/fun and leisure activity for the people of Agaléga, will be organised in February next year, the Minister said.

The Sports Division of the Ministry of Youth and Sports aims at creating awareness about the practice of sports by providing adequate means to all citizens across the country given that sports can act as a catalyst to consolidate national unity. Sports can have a positive effect which include enhancing self-esteem, learning the value of teamwork and developing greater self-discipline.