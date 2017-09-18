Luanda — 1º de Agosto lost the chance to regain the championship leadership following goalless draw against Progresso do Sambizanga on Sunday in 25th round of the national first division football championship .

With this result, 1º de Agosto reached 55 points in second position of the table, led by Petro de Luanda with 56, while Progresso do Sambizanga are the seventh placed with 38 points.

In the next round 1º de Agosto will lock horns against Recreativo do Libolo at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium.