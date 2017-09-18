18 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Lose Chance to Regain Girabola Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto lost the chance to regain the championship leadership following goalless draw against Progresso do Sambizanga on Sunday in 25th round of the national first division football championship .

With this result, 1º de Agosto reached 55 points in second position of the table, led by Petro de Luanda with 56, while Progresso do Sambizanga are the seventh placed with 38 points.

In the next round 1º de Agosto will lock horns against Recreativo do Libolo at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium.

Angola

MPLA Invites Angolans to Honour Nation's Founder

In order mark National Hero's day, MPLA Politburo pays a deep tribute to the fighters of National Liberation Struggle,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.