Angola: Lunda Norte - Agostinho Neto a Prominent Historical Symbol - Minister

Dundo — Angolan minister of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans Candido Van-Dunem Sunday considered the first President António Agostinho Neto a prominent historical symbol for his patriotic determination and efforts focused on the fight for freedom of Angolan people and African continent.

The minister said so when chairing the central event to celebrate September 17, the National Hero's day held in Dundo, eastern Lunda Norte province.

"President Neto is a prominent historical symbol due to his patriotic determination and efforts made in the course of the struggle for national liberation against Portuguese colonialism and for the defence of the Angolan homeland," he stressed.

The minister said that in the face of the increasingly sharp repression and discrimination against Angolan people, Neto, for his revolutionary stance, along with his Angolan comrades decided to found the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in 1956.

The objective was to wage a political and armed struggle against the colonial occupation that would lead to the conquest of national independence and become an undisputed leader.

However, he added, his human dimension, political steadfastness and his legacy became national heritage that the Angolan nation and people will never forget.

According to him, Neto is and will forever be the immortal guide of the nation and symbol of the heroism of all Angolan nationalists.

Thanks to the selfless commitment of Agostinho Neto to the liberation of African peoples, Zimbabwe and Namibia achieved their independence, having also contributed to the end of Apartheid in South Africa.

This public holyday, which honours the deeds of the Angolan nationalist and nation's founder who passed away in 1979, was instituted by the then People's Assembly in 1980.

The event was attended by members of Executive, provincial government, Agostinho Neto relatives, representatives of political parties with stress to PRS, CASA-CE and FNLA.