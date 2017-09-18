Angola: Benguela - Police Clarify Monte-Belo Incident

Benguela — The Provincial Command of National Police in coastal Benguela province Sunday clarified the incident that led to the injury to five people which allegedly involved militants from UNITA and MPLA parties occurred Saturday in Monte Belo commune, municipality of Bocoio.

The information was provided at a press conference after an investigation into the cause of the incident carry out by an entourage led by the 2nd provincial commander, Sub-commissioner Quim Brás.

The corporation's spokesman, Intendent Pinto Caimbambo, said that the incident happened when MPLA militants organised a march to celebrate the party's victory and were heckled and attacked with machetes and clubs by alleged UNITA militants.

As a result of the strife, he said, some individuals already detained, also attacked people engaged in trade activity, who in their turn stood against UNITA militants resulting in damages to some residences of belonging to the local leaders of the said party.

The spokesman also assured that police have managed to bring normality to the situation and populations have already returned to their homes.

Pinto Caimbambo said, on the other hand, that patients who received treatment are out of danger, with two of whom discharged.

Incidents involving militants from political parties are regular in Monte Belo commune, he recalled.