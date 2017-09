Luanda — Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) lost to 1º de Maio 0-1 during Sunday match of the 25th round of the national first division football championship played in Benguela.

With this defeat ASA remain in 13th place with 23 points, while 1º de Maio are ninth placed with 33 points.

Petro de Luanda are the leader of championship with 56 points, while Uige-based Santa Rita de Cássia have 16 points.