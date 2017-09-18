Angola: MPLA Invites Angolans to Honour Nation's Founder

Luanda — In order mark National Hero's day, MPLA Politburo pays a deep tribute to the fighters of National Liberation Struggle, conquest of peace, national reconstruction and development of Angola, in particular the President Agostinho Neto, the Founder of the Angolan Nation.

In a note released Sunday, MPLA states that President Agostinho Neto, whose date of his birth, September 17, 1922, marks the day of solemn tribute to all the Angolan heroes,

was a tireless combatant for the cause of national liberation and symbol of liberating combat.

The 23 August election winning party also underlines the qualities of the Angola's

National Independence defender that contributed to gain great prestige among the Angolan People.

His vision and analysis of the phenomena and problems related to the National Liberation Struggle, in early 1950s, has translated the secular resistance of Angolans against foreign domination, the source stressed.

According to the document, 38 years after his death, on September 10, 1979, his teachings remain alive and today.

The sources notes that with the strength of the past, by Agostinho Neto, and of the present, by José Eduardo dos Santos, Angola has become a model of political stability in Africa and in the World.

On this important date, the MPLA can not but pay tribute to the Angolan voters, who, peacefully, with the highest patriotic sense, civic and respect for difference, have contributed to the strengthening of Angola's young democracy, peace, national reconciliation and national unity.

The aspects are crucial for economic development of the country and, therefore social welfare, reads the document.

The Politburo also expressed recognition to all militants, sympathisers, friends of the party

who guaranteed clear and unequivocal victory of MPLA and its presidential candidate, João Lourenço, on August 23, 2017.

Finally MPLA Politburo invites all Angolans to participate in celebrations of the nation founder's day.