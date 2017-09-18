Cameroon: Promoting African Football - Chinese Firm Engages Ex-German Star for Kenyan Tour

In a bid to promote the development of football in Kenya, major Chinese media company, StarTimes, is organizing a tour of the country by former German captain, Lothar Matthäus. Matthäus will be in Kenya on September 19 and 20, 2017 as part of the "Bundesliga Legends Tour", jointly organised by StarTimes and Bundesliga. The forthcoming trip is sequel to the Legends Tour of Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya in December 2016 by former Nigerian stars, Jay-Jay Okocha and Sunday Oliseh.

As well as undertaking several media engagements, the captain of the "Bundesliga Legends Network" will meet local sports stars and introduce African football fans to the great features of Germany's top flight league. The schedule includes a training session for players of three of Kenya's most prestigious football academies with the "World Footballer of the Year 1991" as well as a meeting with Kenyan javelin talent, Julius Yego, a silver-medalist at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Matthäus will also comment on the Bundesliga clash between FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern München in a live studio programme. "I am delighted to be given the opportunity to introduce Bundesliga's great features to African fans on my first visit to Kenya," said Lothar Matthäus, a brand ambassador for the Bundesliga since 2015. "The development of the Bundesliga is impressive. It is enjoying constant growth, and has professional structures, modern stadia and a fantastic fan culture. I really enjoy communicating this to the world," he said.

"I believe that African football fans will enjoy a wonderful Bundesliga Legends Tour with Lothar," Cole He Xin, StarTimes Media Division Sports Director said. "StarTimes will always bring the best to African football fans," he added. Aged 56, Lothar Matthäus played 464 Bundesliga games for Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Bayern München, scoring a total of 121 goals. As well as winning seven German league titles, he captained the German national team to victory in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, and was named "World Footballer of the Year" in 1991.