South Africa: Get Your Free Will

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has called on members of the public to participate in National Wills Week.

The aim of the initiative is to educate the public about the importance of drafting a will. During the week, the public will be supported to draft wills for free.

The department will set up help desks in various communities to make these services accessible.

"The initiative is a joint venture of the six constituent members of the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA), which include the Cape Law Society, Law Society of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal Law Society, Law Society of the Northern Provinces, Legal Aid SA, Black Lawyers Association and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

"The department views the participation of the legal fraternity in National Wills Week as a demonstration of the collective commitment to empower communities to exercise their constitutional rights," the department said.

Th Master of the High Court (MoHC) can be reached on the following contact details:

MoHC Durban: 031 327 0602

MoHC Pietermaritzburg: 033 264 7013

MoHC Polokwane: 015 230 6000

MoHC Kimberley: 053 831 1943

MoHC Grahamstown: 046 603 4003

MoHC Cape Town: 021 832 3015

MoHC Port Elizabeth: 041 403 5115

MoHC Bisho: 040 608 6604

MoHC Bloemfontein: 051 411 5527

MoHC Pretoria: 012 339 7922

MoHC Mthatha: 047 531 2120

MoHC Mafikeng: 018 381 1129

MoHC Thohoyandou: 015 962 1027

MoHC Johannesburg: 011 429 8125

MoHC Nelspruit: 013 752 2755

The department said Masters of the High Courts in all provinces, various law firms and private practice attorneys will also volunteer their services at no cost.