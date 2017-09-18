18 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA Hosts Maternal Health Researchers' Workshop

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) will this week host an interactive workshop on maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health in Johannesburg.

The council on Sunday said the workshop will be attended by young researchers from the United Kingdom (UK), Kenya and South Africa.

"A key feature of the workshop will be on empowering younger researchers with the skills to move to the next level in their work. Researchers will be exposed to the concept of design thinking and its implications for research in maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health," the council said.

Design thinking requires policymakers to clearly understand the impact that their intended and actual policies have on citizens, which will influence the relevance of research, its outcomes and programmes implemented by policymakers and civil society.

The HSRC said this is a core issues towards ensuring social science that makes a positive impact on the lives of citizens.

South Africa

Revenue Service to Take Legal Action Against KPMG

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will be taking legal action against audit firm KPMG, Commissioner Tom Moyane… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.