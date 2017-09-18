South Africa: SA Hosts Maternal Health Researchers' Workshop

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) will this week host an interactive workshop on maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health in Johannesburg.

The council on Sunday said the workshop will be attended by young researchers from the United Kingdom (UK), Kenya and South Africa.

"A key feature of the workshop will be on empowering younger researchers with the skills to move to the next level in their work. Researchers will be exposed to the concept of design thinking and its implications for research in maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health," the council said.

Design thinking requires policymakers to clearly understand the impact that their intended and actual policies have on citizens, which will influence the relevance of research, its outcomes and programmes implemented by policymakers and civil society.

The HSRC said this is a core issues towards ensuring social science that makes a positive impact on the lives of citizens.