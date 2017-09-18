South Africa: SA Participates in High Level Climate Talks

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa is in Canada, where she will participate in the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action.

The meeting is a platform for participating countries to give their input on the political direction that should be taken on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) negotiations.

"Minister Edna Molewa is attending the meeting at the invitation of the government of Canada, in collaboration with China and the European Union (EU). Dr Molewa will participate in this first meeting on climate change in 2017, following the announcement of the United States of America's intention to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord," said the Department of Environmental Affairs.

The Paris Climate Accord is a legal framework that brings together both developed and developing countries together under the UNFCCC, with a view of collaborating in efforts to fight climate change impacts.

The Montreal meeting is a replacement of the Major's Economy Forum Meeting, which was previously hosted by the United States of America, while still actively seeking to resolve difficult negotiation issues under the UNFCCC.

The UNFCCC negotiations are currently focused on technical discussions, including the so-called 'Paris Agreement rulebook", which is key to the implementation of the Paris Climate Accord.

Minister Molewa will be participating in the meeting to share South Africa's views on the current UNFCCC negotiations.