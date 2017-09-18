South Africa: Seven Boks Released for Currie Cup Duty

Handre Pollard (flyhalf, Blue Bulls) and Damian de Allende (centre, Western Province) are among seven Springboks released to play in the Currie Cup this coming weekend, SA Rugby confirmed on Monday.

The Springbok duo will join Dillyn Leyds (utility back), Wilco Louw (prop, both Western Province), Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Dan du Preez (loose forward, both Sharks) and Rudy Paige (scrumhalf, Blue Bulls) in Currie Cup action for the respective provinces this weekend.

Pollard came on as a second half replacement for the Springboks against the All Blacks in Albany at the weekend, his first Test appearance since the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He has struggled with an ankle injury for the most part of the season, which limited his playing time.

De Allende has been a member of the national squad this year but he too has seen limited action behind the Springboks' preferred centre pairing of Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel.

Meanwhile, the Springboks arrived home on Sunday evening from their two away matches in Australia and New Zealand. The squad will reassemble on Sunday in Bloemfontein for their next home match, against the Wallabies, at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, September 30.

The Boks will complete their 2017 Rugby Championship campaign on Saturday, October 7 with a rematch against the All Blacks at Newlands in Cape Town.

Source: Sport24