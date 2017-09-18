South Africa: Intelligence Led Joint Operations Crack the Whip On Criminals

press release

The fight against Trio crimes, property drugs and other related crimes was taken to another level when the Intelligence led operations swooped on criminals at various locations around the Province.

In a concerted effort by the Police to deal with these crime categories head-on, the Intelligence Led Joint Operations composed of various Police Units being Crime Intelligent, K9, POP, Detectives, Provincial Tracking Team, Provincial Drug Unit and Crime prevention which were up and running until this morning, focusing in all the crime infested areas, yielding positive results in the process.

In Polokwane, this operation was conducted along the R37 where two suspects, aged 43 and 46, were intercepted and arrested while they were transporting bags of dagga.

During this arrest, the following were recovered:

5 x 12.5kg bags of dagga weighing 60 kg with the estimated street value of R210 000.00.

Mercedes Benz vehicle.

R6200 cash.

In Seshego, four(04) suspects aged between 23 and 36 were intercepted when they were en-route to go and commit armed and business robberies in and around Seshego, Westernburg and Polokwane Policing areas and arrested .

The following items were recovered during these arrests:

One silver revolver.

One blue Honda Jazz.

Five (05) cell phones.

The origin of these cars and cell phones is still being determined through the on-going investigations.

In Makhado outside Thohoyandou, the Police also intercepted a trio crime syndicate who were en-route to Nzhelele area to commit business robberies. The Police tried to pull them off the road but they did not cooperate and a motor vehicle chase ensued until their vehicle collided with a truck outside Louis Trichardt on the Sibasa Road. The suspects fled on foot into the nearby farm.

The suspect's car was thoroughly searched and the following were recovered:

02 pistols.

20 ammunition.

02 magazines.

02 black hand gloves and 01 balaclava.

A manhunt for these suspects is still on.

In the other 36 Policing areas, a total of 119 suspect's aged between 19 and 54 years old were arrested for a series of serious crimes ranging from house robberies, carjacking, armed robberies, and business robberies to possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs.

During this mass arrests, the following items were recovered:

10 stolen cars on which four were reported stolen at Vosloorus in Gauteng, Kwagafontein, Bayview and Musina.

19 firearms.

03 rifles.

75 rifles and pistol ammunition.

03 firearm magazines.

20 cell phones.

R1641.00 cash of money.

05 computers, 01 laptop and 04 plasma TV's.

*219 sachets and 04 packets of drugs.

24,628 kg, 57 sachets, 04 bags, 18 packets of dagga and dagga plants.

Music system, 56 cartons of fake cigarettes, gloves, clothing, garden tools, groceries and stoves.

The arrested suspects during these operations are being connected to a series of crimes as mentioned above and they are already appearing in different Magistrate Courts throughout the Province.

The Provincial Commissioner LT. General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members on a job well done.

The General has further assured the citizens of this Province a safe and secure environment as long as they continue to support the Police unconditionally through the continuous supply of the quality and reliable information about any form of criminalities in and around their areas.