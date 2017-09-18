Liberia: President Off to UN General Assembly

Photo: Liberian Government

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has departed the country to attend the main and marginal activities relating to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States of America.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the President departed the country on Sunday, September 17, 2017 and is expected to be away from September 18 - October 2, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Hon. Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Cllr. Frederick Cherue will serve as Coordinator of the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and in telephone consultation with the Liberian Chief Executive.