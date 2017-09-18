Liberia: 'Give Me Your Mandate'

In the two previous elections of 2005 and 2011, the name Charles Walker Brumskine well reverberated across the country. Among the rest of candidates at the time, he was well presented as a good credential-laden character.

His message to the nation was succinct, piercing and deepening in reality, thoughtful and alluring to the very nightmares of the country. He made the case worth listening to and acting upon, yet Liberians went the other way for reasons best known to them. Nevertheless what transpired, Cllr. Brusmkine has not faltered for the love of country and the desire to 'reset and reshape the political machinery' that has outlived its modernity in a way Liberia is miserably affected. With the advent of another election in few weeks' time, the Liberty Party Standard-bearer is at the doors, at the hearts of the good people of Liberia, the determined voters, wooing them to give him their mandate as the next President. The New Republic digs deep into the meaning of Cllr. Brumskine's plea.

On the back of a well carved agenda that encapsulates in practicality the real issues affecting Liberia and how they are addressed, the Liberty Party's Standard-bearer is demonstrating strong preparedness to lead the nation in the next government to be able to deliver was past governments failed to do.

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine who has proven personality and character in the face of circumstances over the years, wooed Liberians to give him their mandate at the ballot box on October 10 at their president.

For third consecutive time, Cllr. Brumskine is in the race for the presidency, having slipped in 2005 and 2011, and according to him "this is my time to be president."

If recent happenings including the recent IPP surveys and the assemblage of mammoth crowd during the LP's campaign launch carry any iota of trust, then Cllr. Brumskine is not too far from being called "Mr. President" after the polls on October 10.

International Political Polls (IPP) surveys revealed how Cllr. Brumskine has made modest gains across the country ahead of Unity Party's Joseph Boakai who previous polls put ahead of the LP strongman.

Cllr. Brumskine came second to CDC's George Weah who made it to the first place in the polls. Few days after the polls were published, the LP took Monrovia by storm when it put hundreds of thousands of partisans, well-wishers and supporters in the streets in a way that almost brought the city to its knees.

According to some LP supporters, the latest show of strength outweighed crowds of 2005 and 2011 combined. Overawed and cheery with the hundreds of thousands of supporters that turned out on September 9, 2017, Brumskine made jest of a first round victory and appealed to Liberians to give him the mandate by winning the elections on a first round basis.

He wooed: "I need a mandate from you, I need for you to tell the Liberian people that you agree we must win these elections on a first round because our vision is to change this country, and our goal is to benefit the people of Liberia."

He vowed a government under the Liberty Party would change the country for the good of all Liberians, noting "but in order for this to happen, I will also need the mandate from the people to take the money from Monrovia to invest it in our people that live throughout this country."

"It is time to take government money from the big shorts and invest it in the average Liberians so as to ensure free education for all our children and for old people who live in the interior of this country to have better living conditions."

"It is time to empower Liberians, this is your country, and Liberia belongs to you. It's time for people to begin to enjoy the benefits of our country. The people who are in power do not want us to change it, so it will be difficult that's why I need a mandate."

"We must win these elections and we must win it first round. You know me, you can trust me, I have been here before, I'm not jenny come lately, I have the experience, I have the education, I have the integrity vote for Brumskine and Karnwea and let us change this country for the good."

The Brumskine's agenda of cutting salary for officials of government, of supporting old and disadvantaged Liberians, of revamping the economy by getting involved into agriculture and many others seem to set the stage for the new Liberia so desired.

At 66, Cllr. Brumskine is the only the candidate -Dr. Tipoteh has since dropped out of the race - making a third bid. At one gathering, he joked that he has been in the queue for too long and it was high time Liberians voted him into office.

"You said I should wait in 2005 and I waited; you said to me to wait in 2011 and I waited; 2017 is here and do you want me to wait again," he quipped.

The LP standard-bearer said he waited so patiently for the opportunity to serve as president, adding that 2017 is the time for him to lead this country.