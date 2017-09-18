18 September 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: MMT Kumasi Depot to Undergo Overhaul

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Metro Mass Transit (MMT) terminal in Kumasi is to undergo massive renovation to bring comfort to people, who have been patronizing the services of the company.

This comes amid growing public complaints and dissatisfaction with the state of affairs there.

The washrooms had become complete eyesore, while many of the seats meant to provide some relaxation to travelers as they waited to catch a bus to their destination had got broken.

Mr. Kingsley Agyei-Mensah, the out-going Depot Manager, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that these would be fixed within a month.

He said the company was eager to modernize its facilities to assure its customers of their comfort and safety.

He, however, expressed concern about what he said was the mishandling of the facilities by the people.

This, he indicated, was having telling effect on the overheads of the company - spending huge amounts of money to maintain these.

He made reference to the washrooms and said within a space of about 18 months it had spent about GH¢5,000.00 on its repair.

The expectation was that the people would become a bit careful, to help protect and keep the facilities in good shape at all times.

He added that the MMT had placed customer care at the heart of its thinking and operation.

Miss Delight Djansi, a loyal customer of the company, who regularly travels on its buses from Kumasi to Cape Coast, said she found it deeply troubling the way things were going.

She claimed there were times, passengers would get stranded at the terminal because there would be no buses and appealed to the management to sit up to bring some level of efficiency.

Another client, Amos Moses, said although the fares charged by the company were reasonable and affordable, it needed to up its game - to provide a world class service.

MMT is a private-public partnership involving the government, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), State Insurance Company (SIC), Prudential Bank, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and the National Investment Bank (NIB) - GNA

Ghana

Abolishing Fees, First Step to Equal Access to Education

On September 12, Ghana's new President Nana Akufo-Addo made good on his campaign promise to deliver free secondary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.