Ghana: MMT Kumasi Depot to Undergo Overhaul

The Metro Mass Transit (MMT) terminal in Kumasi is to undergo massive renovation to bring comfort to people, who have been patronizing the services of the company.

This comes amid growing public complaints and dissatisfaction with the state of affairs there.

The washrooms had become complete eyesore, while many of the seats meant to provide some relaxation to travelers as they waited to catch a bus to their destination had got broken.

Mr. Kingsley Agyei-Mensah, the out-going Depot Manager, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that these would be fixed within a month.

He said the company was eager to modernize its facilities to assure its customers of their comfort and safety.

He, however, expressed concern about what he said was the mishandling of the facilities by the people.

This, he indicated, was having telling effect on the overheads of the company - spending huge amounts of money to maintain these.

He made reference to the washrooms and said within a space of about 18 months it had spent about GH¢5,000.00 on its repair.

The expectation was that the people would become a bit careful, to help protect and keep the facilities in good shape at all times.

He added that the MMT had placed customer care at the heart of its thinking and operation.

Miss Delight Djansi, a loyal customer of the company, who regularly travels on its buses from Kumasi to Cape Coast, said she found it deeply troubling the way things were going.

She claimed there were times, passengers would get stranded at the terminal because there would be no buses and appealed to the management to sit up to bring some level of efficiency.

Another client, Amos Moses, said although the fares charged by the company were reasonable and affordable, it needed to up its game - to provide a world class service.

MMT is a private-public partnership involving the government, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), State Insurance Company (SIC), Prudential Bank, Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and the National Investment Bank (NIB) - GNA