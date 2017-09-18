18 September 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Paperless Clearance Will Stabilise Economy

The implementation of the Ports' Paperless Policy is to stabilise the economy to reduce the prices of goods and services in the country, Mr Baffour Ofori-Atta Kena, a Senior Freight and Logistics Officer of the Ghana Shippers' Authority, has said.

He said under the Policy, goods would be cleared at the ports within four hours unlike the previous paper process, which took a longer period for goods to be cleared imposing high cost on consumers.

Mr Ofori-Atta Kena was speaking at a sensitisation forum in Tamale on Wednesday for members of the Ghana Shippers' Authority to educate them on the new Policy.

The forum, which was organised by the Ghana Shippers' Authority, in partnership with the Ghana Revenue Authority, was also used to sensitise members on the "Dos and Don'ts" for importers on the new paperless clearance process at the ports.

Mr Ofori-Atta Kena said the new Policy, which took off about a week ago, would reduce the cost of doing business for investors as well as protect government revenue by avoiding leakages.

He said the Ports' Paperless Policy was designed to detect fake documentations of importers adding that culprits would be fined for the first time and banned for the second time.

He said shipment of goods would pass through three channels of the Red, Yellow and Green for supervision and requisite payments made before clearance. - GNA

