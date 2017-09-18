Ghana: Indian It Firm Prefers Adabraka As Business Centre

An Indian Information Technology (IT) and electrical engineering company operating on the Spintex Road of Accra has relocated to the Adabraka business area to enhance its operations in the sector.

The company, since the past two years of operation in the country, has offered IT and electrical services to the Intercity-STC, Metro-Mass Transit, Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Post Company Limited, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO), among others.

The company, which was established some fifteen years ago in India, has branches in Dubai among and across Asia.

India IT Service

India is the world's largest sourcing destination, accounting for approximately 67 per cent of the US$ 124-130 billion markets.

India's quest in providing IT services, which is approximately 3-4 times cheaper than the United States of America (USA), continues to be the mainstay of its Unique Selling Proposition (USP) in the global sourcing market.

India attracted cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth US$ 22.83 billion between April 2000 and December 2016, according to data released by the Government of India.

Giving an overview of the operations of the company, Mr. Joshua Assumin, Head of Marketing at Techmaax International Limited, said the company offers services in GPS/GSM/GPRS based vehicle tracking, fuel Management solutions, automated weighing system, POS for customized applications Automated Power Factor Correction (APFC) Panels, value added electrical Services trading of engineering goods.

According to him, the GPS fleet tracking has successfully been used by many companies associated with transport industry as well as individuals for tracking and managing their vehicles in the country.

There are enormous advantages of GPS tracking service for the transport industry, not only for the large (fleet) managers but also for the small businesses, he revealed.

He noted that the use of technology in the business environment has created new business opportunities for people and organizations across the country.

The deputy Managing Director for Intercity-STC in charge of Operations, Mr. Kweku Sintim-Aboagye, has commended the company for the decision it took to relocate to boost its operations in the country.

He said the use of technology in the operations of Intercity-STC has led to the maximization of revenue for the company.

He maintained that the company took the decision to use technology to track its luggage system and the turn over from the sector has been encouraging.