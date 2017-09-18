18 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Crowned With 2017 Karate Mediterranean Championships

Egypt was crowned champion of the 2017 Mediterranean Championships for Cadet, Junior, and U21 by winning 35 various medals.

The Egyptian athletes collected 20 gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals.

In statements to MENA, Coach of the national Karate female team Ali Ghobashi hailed the athletes for their good performance, hoping that the championships have provided a strong preparation before participating in the world championship in Spain, slated for October 25-29.

He added that the Egyptians managed to exceed champions of countries with the world's first ranks, including Italy, France, Turkey and Spain.

