18 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: President Sisi Receives in Ny Saudi Ambassador to Us

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received in his residence in New York on Sunday 17/9/2017 Saudi Ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Alaa Youssef.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and head of the intelligence service Khaled Fawzy, added the spokesman.

The president underlined at the meeting the close relations binding the two countries, said the spokesman, quoting the president as saying that these relations help enhance inter-Arab solidarity in the face of current challenges besetting the Arab region.

The meeting took up several issues of common concern especially means of hammering out solutions to crises of regional countries to end the humanitarian suffering of peoples of these countries, the spokesman pointed out.

Prince Khalid meanwhile asserted keenness of Saudi Arabia to promote relations with Egypt in the various domains, added the spokesman.

Egypt

Aviation Minister Discusses Cooperation With Djibouti's Ambassador

Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy received on Sunday 17/9/2017 Djibouti's Ambassador to Egypt Mohamed Zhr Hrsy at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.