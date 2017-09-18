Egypt: President Sisi Receives in Ny Saudi Ambassador to Us

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received in his residence in New York on Sunday 17/9/2017 Saudi Ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Alaa Youssef.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and head of the intelligence service Khaled Fawzy, added the spokesman.

The president underlined at the meeting the close relations binding the two countries, said the spokesman, quoting the president as saying that these relations help enhance inter-Arab solidarity in the face of current challenges besetting the Arab region.

The meeting took up several issues of common concern especially means of hammering out solutions to crises of regional countries to end the humanitarian suffering of peoples of these countries, the spokesman pointed out.

Prince Khalid meanwhile asserted keenness of Saudi Arabia to promote relations with Egypt in the various domains, added the spokesman.