18 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: President Sisi Receives UAE FM in NY

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received in his residence in New York on Sunday 17/9/2017 UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and head of the intelligence service Khaled Fawzy, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Alaa Youssef.

President Sisi lauded relations with the UAE in several domains, added the spokesman.

The president said that the current phase requires enhancing joint Arab action to stand up to attempts for interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries in a bid to shake their stability, according to the spokesman.

The UAE top diplomat hailed the level of coordination and consultation with Egypt to overcome regional challenges and threats atop of which comes terrorism, said the spokesman.

The two sides discussed several important regional files along with the topics placed on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, added the spokesman.

