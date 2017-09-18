Egypt: Aviation Minister Discusses Cooperation With Djibouti's Ambassador

Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy received on Sunday 17/9/2017 Djibouti's Ambassador to Egypt Mohamed Zhr Hrsy at his office at the ministry headquarters in Cairo to discuss relations between both countries.

The ministry said in a statement that both sides discussed the agreement reached between the two countries in the field of air transport and ways of boosting cooperation, as well as establishing direct flights between Cairo and Djibouti.

Djibouti's ambassador expressed his happiness for making the visit, stressing his country's keenness to boost cooperation with Egypt in various fields, especially civil aviation to benefit from the Egyptian expertise in this field.