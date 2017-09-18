18 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Trade Ministry, Siemens Sign MOU On Digital Transformation

The Trade Ministry and Siemens' Egypt Company have signed a MoU in the field upgrading the local industry and support digital transformation.

The MoU aims at undertaking a number of technological development and transfer processes along with providing a comprehensive package of innovative products and solutions dedicated to Egypt's industrial zones.

The deal comes within the framework of a strategy launched by the ministry to boost the industrial and foreign trade development for the year 2020, said Trade Minister Tarek Qabil on Sunday 17/9/2017.

The minister added that the deal is a prelude to taking Siemens Company a technological partner for the ministry of trade in the sphere of technological solutions.

The first stage of the cooperation will take place in Roubiki Leather City and Damietta furniture city.

Under the MoU, Siemens will provide Roubiki's digital transformation training center with equipment, besides holding training courses on this regard, Qabil noted.

He went on to say that the ministry would take part in preparing the content of the training courses, along with providing facilities and labs to hold these courses.

