Egypt: PM Meets Polish, German Companies Over Plants in East Port Said

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail conferred on Sunday 17/9/2017 with representatives of the five German and Polish companies that signed investment contracts with "East Port Said Development Company" last week in Germany.

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Mohab Mamish attended the inking of the deal to establish five factories over 40,000 square meters in East Port Said with total investments of 150 million euros.

The premier hailed the existing cooperation with the European Union in different domains and highlighted the government's economic reform program that aim at removing obstacles facing foreign investments and giving the Egyptian economy a shot in the arm.

Meanwhile, the investors briefed Ismail on the offer of their companies and technologies they use. They expressed keenness on seizing Egypt's promising investment opportunities.