Cameroon: Kevin Njomo Kamdem - 'Work Has Been Properly Spelt Out'

FIFA gave us three assignments and this within six months. The three assignments are very important because they are what constitute our job task. It is just looking at the three, organising ourselves and making sure all of them are tackled at the same time. Also, the members have already looked at the aspect of competition because competitions are going already. They have been in the stadium to watch two matches and off course they were there to encourage the U-20 women's Football team before they left for Guinea. And we are all with smiles on our faces because of the 9-0 thrashing that they gave the Guineans. Measures have been put in place already to encourage the team when they come back to ensure that they don't lie on their laurels but take this country to where it is supposed to be in the competition. The committee was in the Military Stadium yesterday to watch the 32nd day of play if the MTN Elite One championship.

How is work being organised in the committee given that there are only five members and there is a huge task to accomplish?

True, they are five but the five are not independent. We came into a house and met a structure already put in place we cannot discard the structure. So, it is five people running the structure but with a train. We are just the locomotive of that train and the train has several carriages of many persons. So, although we are just five, our work has been properly spelt out. We are there to supervise what others are doing. So, the personnel of FECAFOOT is still an invisible part of the team.

Can the normalisation committee be able to restore order in Cameroon football within six months?

I will just sing Jimmy Cliff's song "Let's Wait And See". We have our plan of action drawn out already and this was to ensure that we meet the deadline. Just to take you back to the very strong statement that the president of the committee made "There will be no room for extension".