Cameroon-Italy - First Social Forum Announced for Rome

The outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Cameroon, Samuela Isopi made the announcement during a farewell audience with the Prime Minister on September 15, 201.

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and Italy will get to another higher level in October 2017 when the first Cameroon-Italy Social Forum will take place in the Italian capital, Rome. The outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Cameroon, Samuela Isopi made the announcement at the Star Building in Yaounde on September 15, 2017 during a farewell audience with Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang. The ambassador told the press that the forum will hopefully be an opportunity for Cameroonian authorities and civil society organisations to create partnerships with their Italian counterparts to assist vulnerable children and people living with disabilities in Cameroon. Talking about the major highlights of progress in bilateral cooperation within the three years of her diplomatic mission in Cameroon, Samuela Isopi said she discussed with the Prime Minister how the two countries managed to work very closely and fruitfully together. She said there were many success stories to tell, citing economic and infrastructure projects. Italian companies are involved in the construction of the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. The ambassador further said another hallmark of the bilateral cooperation was in the low cost housing sector, heightened political cooperation with exchange of State visits, cultural cooperation manifested by the universities of the two countries. She stressed on the human dimension of the cooperation that must be kept and strengthened. This, she explained, has to be done through exchanges at the level of people. Samuela Isopi leaves Cameroon to the Central African Republic where she will serve as the Head of the European Union Delegation in that country.