Cameroon: Electoral Process - 'La Francophonie' Mission Awaited

"The Minister of Communication informs the national and international public that Mr. OUEDRAOGO Désiré Kadré, former Burkina Faso's Prime Minister and former President of the Economic Community of Western African States (ECOWAS), will be on a working visit in Yaounde from Monday 18 to Friday 22 September 2017, in his capacity as Head of the Mission of"La Francophonie" in charge of the electoral process in Cameroon. In addition to Mr. OUEDRAOGO, the mission is composed of high profile personalities, notably General Siaka SANGARE, General Delegate of Elections in Mali and President of the French-speaking competence networks, and Professor Babacar KANTE, expert and consultant to "La Francophonie", professor of Public Law at the University of "Gaston Berger de Saint Louis", and former Vice-President of Senegal's Constitutional Council. During their visit, members of the mission from "La Francophonie" will hold discussions with some high ranking Cameroonian authorities and personalities. The Minister of Communication calls on national and international media practitioners to show interest in this event by effectively ensuring the coverage of this important visit in Cameroon of "La Francophonie" mission." (s) ISSA TCHIROMA BAKARY

