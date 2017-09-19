19 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Right2Know to Lead Protest for Cheaper Data Prices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)

Civil organisation Right2Know will on Tuesday protest at headquarters of South Africa's four largest telecommunications companies in Gauteng, demanding that the price of cellular data decrease.

The protest follows a list of demands which were handed over to service providers in 2013, Right2Know said in a statement. None of the demands have been met since then.

"Too many South Africans are deprived of the basic right to communicate because of the ruthless profiteering of the big telecoms companies."

"High data and airtime prices place this right out of reach of the country's poor."

The organisation's demands include free SMS'es for all users, that data bundles never expire and a free basic amount of airtime to all citizens.

Protest action will take place at Cell C's Head office in Sandton, MTN's head office in Randburg, Vodacom's in Midrand and Telkom's in Centurion.

The protests are set to start at 10:00.

South Africa has the second highest cellular data prices amongst BRICS-member countries Brazil, Russia, India and China, Fin24 reported in 2016.

At the time Research Company Tariffic CEO Antony Seeff said South Africa's data prices are "daylight robbery."

"Data prices for South Africa were on average 134% more expensive than the cheapest prices in the group," he said.

According to non-profit Research ICT Africa, South African mobile users spend roughly 24.7% of their monthly income on mobile services, compared to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) guideline of 5%.

Source: News24

South Africa

Egypt Tops SA as Continent's Top Investment Spot - Report

Egypt has knocked South Africa from its long-standing top spot regarding investments in Africa, according to Rand… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.