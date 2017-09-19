18 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Students Attack Commercial Drivers Over Rape of Colleague

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josiah Oluwole

Students of the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, on Monday went on the rampage following alleged rape of a female student by a commercial driver.

The students confronted commercial drivers while venting their displeasure over the incident, creating tension in the town.

The rape happened at about 8 p.m. on Sunday along College-Igbara Odo Way in Ikere.

The 200-level student reportedly had malaria, and had gone out for medical attention when a driver, identified by his nickname, Akoto, abducted and allegedly raped her. The alleged rapist is currently on the run.

The enraged students trooped to the streets, attacking commercial drivers on sight.

They also blocked the Ado-Ikere-Akure way, disrupting traffic flow for several hours.

Travellers to Akure had to take alternative routes or returned to Ado-Ekiti to avoid being caught in the fray.

The violence also disrupted commercial activities at Odo Oja area of Ikere Ekiti as traders closed shops in fear of possible attacks and looting of their wares.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the victim was later taken to a hospital where she is currently on medical attention.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State, Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the act would not be treated lightly.

He however, said peace had been restored to the town, but the culprit was still at large.

"Yes, the lady was sick and was being conveyed to the College when she was raped," Mr. Adeyemi said.

"The police don't tolerate any criminal action in any way and this won't be an exemption.

"We have launched a manhunt for the man. The police are on his trail and we shall bring him to justice by the grace of God."

Nigeria

Army Denies Declaring Biafra Group Terrorist Organisation

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, on Monday evening, denied the reports that the military ever tagged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.