18 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Five Northern Governors Depart for South-East, South-South On Peace Mission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five Northern governors will on Monday depart for the South-east and South-south on a two-day visit to douse tension and promote peace and dialogue among all sections of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the governor of Sokoto State, Imam Imam, the team is being led by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shattima.

Others in the delegation are Governors Aminu Masari of Katsina, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Simon Lalong of Plateau states.

"The delegation will hold meetings with their counterparts in Rivers, Abia and Imo States," Mr. Imam stated.

"Apart from the visit to political leaderships in those states, the delegation is expected to meet with traditional and religious leaders. They will also confer with Northerners resident in those states.

"Importantly, the delegation will reassure their counterparts in the South-south and South-east that all Nigerians are free to stay in all parts of the country, especially in the North, and that the entire North stands with the people of South-east in this period of heightened tension."

He said the visit has the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that the consultations would continue with all stakeholders so as to enhance unity and peace in Nigeria.

Nigeria

Army Denies Declaring Biafra Group Terrorist Organisation

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, on Monday evening, denied the reports that the military ever tagged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.