18 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Native Doctor Hired Us, Suspected Assassin Tells Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Eze

The Police in Enugu State have arrested a man who allegedly took N200,000 from a native doctor to kill a man.

Onyekachi Idoko of Ifuroka Amalla Udenu and his accomplices allegedly killed Onyemachi Eze.

According to police spokesperson in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, Mr. Idoko said the native doctor, Felix Akor, told them that Mr. Eze had "diabolically killed" two siblings of the wife of the native doctor, identified as Blessing and John.

He said Mr. Idoko was arrested by officers from the Udenu Police Division after a tip off from members of the public.

The police have also arrested the native doctor, Mr. Akor.

"The suspect (Idoko) fled after committing the offence but was nabbed at Inyi in Igboeze North local Government Area of the state through a well-coordinated operation borne out of intelligence information," Mr. Amaraizu said.

He said the suspect has confessed to the crime.

"He is now helping in investigations as he has given insight on how he and his gang allegedly collected N200,000 from the native doctor, Felix Akor to murder the victim."

Mr. Amaraizu said Mr. Akor was also cooperating with police investigations.

Nigeria

Army Denies Declaring Biafra Group Terrorist Organisation

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, on Monday evening, denied the reports that the military ever tagged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.