Nigeria: Biafra - No Cause for Alarm, Kaduna Govt Assures Traders

Kaduna State Government on Monday said there is no cause for alarm, calling on residents of the state to go about their lawful business.

In a statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, said: "Kaduna State Government is calling on all residents of the state to go about their normal daily transactions. We call on all traders in all our markets to open their shops for business.

"Kaduna is safe and there is no cause for alarm. The State Government is working with all security agencies round the clock to ensure the safety of everyone living in the state.

"We are calling on our citizens not give in to fear over some negative security developments in other parts of the country. This Government will not allow anyone to breach the existing peace and harmony enjoyed in the state. We will not condone any act of violence or breach of law and order.

"Every resident must live up to their civic responsibilities, and must shun and report anyone seeking or urging reprisals against innocent people.

The statement added: "We have deployed security to patrol the entire state to ensure safety of everyone living in Kaduna state. Do not hesitate to alert government or security agencies threats to law and order.

"The Kaduna state government remains committed to its responsibility to ensure that every resident can live in peace."