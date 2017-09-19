18 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu, Father, Mother Missing Alleges IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Monday raised the alarm over the whereabouts of its leader and Director of Radio Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his parents since the alleged attack of their house.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said it has been searching for its leader Mazi Kanu and his parents since the allaged atteack of their compound but cannot find them.

"We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, world wide under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to bring to the notice of the whole world that the whereabouts of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents are still unknown to mankind since the attack in his compound last week.

"IPOB have been searching for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his parents but they are no where to be found since, last week, we are challenging the Nigerian Army and Police to produce our leader Mazi Nnamdi since it is a prerogative right for him to make statement informing his confidants and teeming members all over the world about his condition."

