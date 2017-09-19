18 September 2017

Nigeria: 7 Years After - Senator Sani Asks Buhari to Probe Yar'Adua's Death

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Chairman, Senate Committee on local and Foreign debt, Senator Shehu Sani, APC, Kaduna Central Monday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, carry out a holistic investigation into the death of late President Umaru Yar'Adua.

The call by Senator Sani is coming seven years after the death of President Yar' Adua.

Shehu Sani's reaction is also coming at a time the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was caught on tape to have reportedly said that former President Umar Yar'adua ended up dead while fighting with him.

Senator Sani in a Facebook post Monday said that Buhari should ensure that the real cause of Yar'Adua's death was investigated without any delay.

He said: "With new facts emerging about Yar'adua's death, President Buhari should open a new investigation into what actually happened to the late president.

"The hitherto belief was that his death was as a result of a natural, terminal illness, recent revelations has proved otherwise. We must clear this fog of history. What killed President Umaru Yar'adua and who killed Umaru Yar'adua?"

