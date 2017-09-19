18 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ASUU Suspends Strike, Orders Lecturers to Resume Work Tomorrow

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a conditional suspension of it nationwide industrial action.

The union directed university lecturers to resume duty from tomorrow, Tuesday.

The suspension of the strike was announced on Monday evening after a meeting with the government delegation.

Daily Trust recalled that ASUU commenced an indefinite nationwide strike due to the Federal Government's failure to fulfill the 2009 agreement made with the union.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, President of the union disclosed this on Aug. 12 after its emergency National Executive Council meeting.

According to him, during the strike, "there shall be no teaching, no examination and no attendance of statutory meetings of any kind in any of our branches till government meets the union's demands ".

The industrial action actually took effect from Aug. 13.

