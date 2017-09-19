Rwanda: University of Kigali Seeks More Experts to Boost Students Research

University of Kigali has opened search for 27 lecturers, mainly expatriates, as it looks to revamp research projects of master's degree students in responding to the country's development issues, Prof. Manasseh Nshuti, the chair board of promoters, has said.

Prof. Nshuti was speaking during a meeting that brought together university promoters, senior management staff, and bachelors and masters' degree students to discuss various issues concerning education, new plans, and infrastructure development, among other academic issues.

"We are putting more efforts in promoting research. We have ordered for over 27 doctors and professors who are coming soon to help in revamping research projects for masters' degree students, which should respond to the country's development issues," he said.

The university has a population of 4,500 students in Kigali and 1,300 in its Northern Province campus, but Prof. Nshuti said they could limit the number because of limited accommodation capacity.

"We have also hired experts from UK for quality control," he said.

He stressed that the university could also soon start to grade (show marks on) student's master's degrees as a way of motivating performance and enabling successful competitiveness at international level, adding that research projects will be financed even for being published in researchers' journals.

Prof. Nshuti urged students to improve English language skills so as to eliminate language barriers that could affect their competitiveness on wider market, adding that degrees without transformation in the society could be in vain.

Philbert Afrika, the chair of board of directors, said that once students work for only 'paper degrees,' the labour market could eliminate them.

"We are improving infrastructure, computer labs, lecturers and all to improve your quality but you have, first of all, to show your commitment," he told the students.

He urged the students to challenge lecturers so as to promote participatory approaches in class.

Lydia Emuron, the deputy vice-chancellor for research, challenged students to be more aggressive.

"You have to pull teachers out of their comfort zone, challenge them and during your research projects you have to be aware that research problems and hypotheses come from community challenges," she said.

"Once your mindset is set well, then nothing will fail you."