Rwanda: Bugesera in Final Preps Ahead of League Start

Bugesera FC's newly appointed head coach Ally Bizimungu has intensified last minute preparations ahead of the 2017/18 season scheduled to get underway on September 29. The new coach has lined up several friendly games to improve the team level.

Bizimungu took charge of his first game on Sunday against second division side Isonga FC at FERWAFA ground, and today will face newly promoted Miroplast FC before facing SC Kiyovu on Friday in the final pre-season friendly.

Bugesera will play their national league opener against Amagaju FC on October 1.

"We need to play many warm-up games against teams that can help us to improve; it is a must that we improve our levels before the start of the season. I am working under pressure to make sure the team is ready for the first match," Bizimungu said.

He noted that, "I started work a bit late because I was appointed just last week, but I'm doing all I can to make up for the lost time. The goal is to prepare a strong team for the new season."

The former Rayon Sports, Mukura and SC Kiyovu trainer was appointed last week as Bugesera FC head coach to replace Gilbert 'Yaoundé' Kanyankore, who was sacked over insubordination allegations.

Bugesera, who started pre-season training last week on Monday at FERWAFA ground in Remera, will use Kicukiro Stadium to host their home matches as their Nyamata ground is currently under construction.

Bizimungu signed a one-year contract until end of the 2017/18 season, and was given the task to finish in the top six in the league.

Last season, Bugesera finished 5th in the 16-team league table standing with 50 points from 13 wins, 11 draws and six defeats.

Bizimungu spent one season (2015/2016) with the Nyamata-based outfit and guided them to finish in 7th position with 37 points on their league debut.

This season, Bugesera have been one of the busiest team in the transfer market.

They have signed several new players including; centre-back Omar Musa from Atletico of Burundi, midfielders Steven Nzigamasabo and Emery Nimubona from Vital'O, forwards Fabrice Ninahazwe from APR FC and Bertin Dusenge from Marines as well as right-back Yannick Bukebuke from Sunrise FC.

Others are; Allain Pekeyake Tuyisenge from AS Kigali, Patrick Ntijyinama from Gicumbi FC, Robert Ndatima from Police FC, Jean Dieu Nsabimana from Pepiniere FC and Rwanda international striker Bernabe Mubumbyi from AS Kigali.

Pre-season friendlies

Tuesday

Bugesera FC Vs Miroplast

Friday

Bugesera FC Vs SC Kiyovu

Sunday

Bugesera FC Vs Isonga FC