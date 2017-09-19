Rwanda: Volleyball - Men's Team Start Preps for Africa Cup of Nations

On Monday, Rwanda senior men's volleyball team started preparations ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which will also serve as the 2018 FIVB Men's World Championships qualifiers scheduled for October 20-30 in Egypt.

Head coach Paul Bitok has named the provisional squad of 22 players from which the final team of 14 players will be selected in mid-October. Bitok is being assisted by Elie Mutabazi and Fidele Nyirimana.

The team started non-residential training on Monday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium with players being taken through physical fitness before real business starts on Tuesday.

Rwanda reached the final qualification round for 2018 FIVB Men's World Championships after finishing as first runners-up in the FIVB-Africa Zone V Championships behind winners, Kenya, staged in Kigali in July.

Rwanda scooped silver medal after finishing second behind Kenya, who stunned the Zone V tournament hosts in the final 3-1 to claim the title but both teams qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The second phase of the preparations, which will be the residential training camp, will start on September 26.

Provisional team:

Libero: Silvestre Ndayisaba, Bosco Mutabazi and Simon Rwigema, Setters: Jacob Cyusa, Yvan Mahoro and Jean Paul Sibomana.

Centers: Madison Placide Sibomana, Ronald, Muvara, Fred Musoni, Robert Nshimiyimana, John Nkurunziza, Prince Kanamugire and Peace Twagirayesu.

Left: Olivier Ntagengwa Olivier, Ndamukunda Flavien Christophe Mukunzi, Patrick Kavalo, Yves Mutabazi and Aimable Mutuyimana.

Right: Lawrence Yakan Guma, Nelson Murangwa and Samuel Nyogisubizo.